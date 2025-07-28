Peacemaker Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and How It Connects to James Gunn’s Superman

DC Studios is bringing Peacemaker back for a second season. The superhero series starring John Cena will premiere on August 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly. The official trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, where James Gunn and the cast, including Cena, were present.

The new trailer opens with Ozzy Osbourne’s Road to Nowhere and shows Peacemaker stepping into a portal leading to a parallel dimension. This move causes major interdimensional chaos and sets the tone for the upcoming season.

Cast and new characters in Peacemaker Season 2

John Cena reprises his role as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, first introduced in The Suicide Squad and later in Peacemaker Season 1. Returning cast members include:

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Freddie Stroma as Vigilante

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux

Tim Meadows in a supporting role

At the trailer launch, Jennifer Holland revealed that she performs a Dirty Dancing lift in the opening credits scene, as reported by Variety.

Here’s how Peacemaker Season 2 connects to James Gunn’s Superman

James Gunn’s Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 are both part of the new DC Universe. Peacemaker makes a brief post-credit appearance in Superman, mocking the Kryptonian on a talk show and saying he “always knew something was off.”

Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo, is now a US General and the Director of ARGUS, according to IGN. He was introduced in Creature Commandos and appears in both Superman and the Peacemaker trailer, where he’s looking to avenge the death of his son, Rick Flag Jr.

The Justice Gang, a team introduced in Superman and led by Maxwell Lord, also shows up in Peacemaker Season 2. According to ScreenRant, Peacemaker tries to join the team but gets rejected, showing his desire for redemption and acceptance.

James Gunn revealed at SDCC 2025 that Peacemaker Season 2 will explore themes like forgiveness, relationships, and dealing with past trauma. Peacemaker is still haunted by the death of Rick Flag Jr. and the ghost of his father, Auggie, seen in Season 1.

There may also be a romantic angle. Gunn hinted at a growing connection between Peacemaker and Harcourt, which started in Season 1. Sol Rodríguez’s character Sasha Bordeaux adds new dynamics, though her link to Batman is still unclear.

