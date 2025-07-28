Adam Sandler’s Touching Tribute to Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 Leaves Fans Emotional; See Here

Adam Sandler has paid a quiet yet emotional tribute to his late co-star Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2, which premiered on July 25, 2025. Fans of both Sandler and Boyce quickly spotted a touching moment in the film that many believe was a deliberate nod to the late actor.

In one scene set at a check-in booth, an image of Boyce briefly appears on a television screen in the background. The clip seems to be footage from Boyce’s Disney Channel show Jessie. While there’s no direct mention of Cameron in the script, the moment has struck a chord with fans who still remember him fondly.

Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Cameron Boyce’s connection with Adam Sandler

Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler worked together in the Grown Ups film series, where Boyce played Sandler’s on-screen son. Their bond extended off-screen as well, with Sandler often praising Boyce for his kindness and talent.

Cameron Boyce died in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. His sudden death shocked Hollywood and broke the hearts of fans across the world.

Here’s how fans reacted to the tribute in Happy Gilmore 2

After the release of Happy Gilmore 2, fans took to social media to express their emotions over the subtle tribute. One fan shared, “Adam Sandler subtly including Cameron Boyce in this scene from #HappyGilmore2 hits different.” Another wrote, “Excuse me while I sob.”

The brief moment in the film may have been quiet, but its impact was strong. Fans appreciated the way Sandler chose to remember Boyce, not with a grand speech, but with a personal and heartfelt gesture.

Here are some more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Adam Sandler previously dedicated his 2020 Netflix film Hubie Halloween to Boyce. At the end of the movie, a message read: “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE,” accompanied by a photo. It continued: “He was one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew.”

Sandler also paid tribute on social media at the time of Boyce’s death, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny…Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

