Housefull 5 Overseas Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar aims at career best opening; Comic caper takes a positive start

Housefull 5 is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on June 6, 2025, and the international box office is already buzzing with excitement if advance bookings are anything to go by. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comic caper's unique dual-climax strategy, peppy songs, and a fresh murder-mystery angle set on a luxury cruise have built curiosity among audiences.

A USD 5 million opening weekend looks achievable, potentially making it Akshay Kumar’s biggest overseas opener ever. While the international response is electric, advance bookings in India are decent but slightly underwhelming, with hopes pinned on a last-minute surge. Let's analyse the advance bookings of Housefull 5 in key international markets in further detail.

In the United States and Canada, Housefull 5 is off to a fantastic start. Early reports indicate robust ticket sales, with multiplex chains like AMC and Cineplex reporting fast-filling shows. If this momentum holds, Housefull 5 could surpass Akshay’s previous overseas hits like Housefull 4 and Good Newz in 1 week flat.

Singapore is also showing impressive numbers. Advance bookings have picked up nicely since the trailer release.

In Australia, Housefull 5 is performing strongly, outpacing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava but trailing slightly behind Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. New Zealand and Fiji are seeing phenomenal traction. Four days out, Housefull 5 is tracking at double the advance bookings of 2024’s Diwali releases.

In the UAE, advance bookings opened today, and early signs point to a strong response. The Eid festival is expected to drive huge footfalls.

In India, advance bookings are off to an average start. Less than 10000 tickets have been sold in top national chains at the time of this article in 2 days. An opening of Rs 20 crore net seems difficult unless the momentum shifts in favour of the film.

All that Housefull 5 now requires is positive word of mouth from the fans of the franchise. Every film of the franchise has emerged a hit or more at the box office and Housefull 5 needs to keep the track record intact.

Have you booked your tickets for Housefull 5 yet? If yes, which Housefull 5 are you watching? A or B?

