Superman Final Advance Booking: James Gunn directorial with David Corenswet defeats Jurassic World: Rebirth in India, set for good start

Hollywood movies are doing well at the Indian box office this year. Whether it's Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, F1, or Jurassic World Rebirth, all the major American productions have found a home in India. Continuing the glorious run, James Gunn is arriving with Superman this weekend.

Superman sells 55,000 tickets in the top three national chains in India

Starring David Corenswet in the titular role of Clark Kent, Superman has recorded solid pre-sales at the Indian box office. The superhero movie has sold over 55,000 tickets across the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - on its opening day. Out of which, a major chunk of tickets were sold at PVR Inox.

With impressive advance sales, Superman surpassed the opening day pre-bookings of Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth, which has now become a successful venture in India. The superhero movie has a solid fan base in India. Moreover, James Gunn's name is attached to the project, which is enough to raise the buzz among the hardcore fans.

The movie is poised to make a good start in India. As per current trends, it is expected to debut with Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore net. However, a lot will depend on its walk-in audience and spot bookings. If the content clicks well with the masses, Superman will continue the successful run of Hollywood releases in India.

Superman to face Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik

The much-awaited movie is not coming alone this weekend. It is clashing with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik. While the former is a romantic drama, the latter is an out-and-out action entertainer.

Since all three releases come from different genres, all of them can co-exist at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see which one of them emerges as a winner in the clash.

Superman In Theatres

Superman hits theaters on 11th July. Tickets for the movie can now be booked. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates like these.

