Karate Kid Legends Day 4 India Box Office: Jackie Chan-Ralph Macchio's martial arts film earns earns DISMAL Rs 50 lakh on 1st Monday

Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends is off to a dim start in India, with the film failing to capitalize on the nostalgia factor or the global star power of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. After four days of release, the martial arts drama has just earned Rs 4.05 crore nett in the market, out of which Rs 50 lakh came from today’s run.

Advertisement

Despite being part of a beloved international franchise and featuring two iconic stars reprising their roles, the film’s India run is proving underwhelming. The box office numbers reflected a sharp drop today, on day 4, with just Rs 50 lakh business—a significant fall from Sunday’s already modest Rs 1.50 crore.

The film’s India collections are not very far off from its global performance, given it has only raked in Rs 47 million since its May 30 debut. Looks like the fans were expecting a more action-loaded and emotionally hooking effort.

Here’s a day-wise collection breakdown of Karate Kid: Legends’ India box office:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 75 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.30 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 4.05 crore

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, Karate Kid: Legends serves as a continuation of both the 2010 reboot and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. While the film drew some attention for merging two different timelines of the decades-spanning saga, it is failing to appeal to audiences overall, including in India, where it is particularly struggling amid both local and international competition that continues to dominate screens and viewers’ attention.

Advertisement

The film stars Ben Wang in the lead as a new protege mentored by Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). The supporting cast includes Joshua Jackson, Sdaie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Karate Kid: Legends premiered in Mexico City earlier in May and was released globally on the aforementioned date. It has garnered mixed critical reviews, with experts praising the performances and nostalgic callbacks but disapproving of the predictable plot and pacing.

With weekday numbers expected to dip further, the India leg of Karate Kid: Legends seems unlikely to recover. The film’s performance may force studios to reassess the pull of legacy franchises in overseas markets and keep them running in territories where their runs are comparatively decent.

ALSO READ: Karate Kid Legends Review: Ben Wang, under the guidance of Jackie Chan, delivers a nostalgia-filled kick with familiar punches