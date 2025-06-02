Box Office: Lilo and Stitch crushes rivals with USD 63M second weekend, global gross past 600 million

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch dominated the US box office in its second weekend, pulling in USD 63 million over the three-day frame. Despite a post-Memorial Day drop of 56.8 percent, the family-friendly remake outpaced all new releases, tripling its earnings and securing its spot as a box office force to reckon with.

The live-action animated hybrid, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and produced by the aforementioned studio, has now amassed USD 280 million domestically. The strong performance places Lilo & Stitch as the second-biggest second Friday earner of all time for a Memorial Day release, trailing only Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (USD 90 million, -28.9 percent). It edges past several major tentpoles in the same category, including Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (USD 44.8 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (USD 44.3 million), and Aladdin (USD 42.8 million).

After its May 17 premiere at the El Capitan Theatre and wide release on May 23, Lilo & Stitch surged ahead with strong family turnout and millennial support, who rode the nostalgia wave. A reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated classic, the 2025 version stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, with original director Chris Sanders returning to voice the blue alien dog Stitch.

The film also features Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee appearing in new supporting roles.

With its blend of humor, heart, and Hawaiian warmth, the film has found a solid audience despite mixed reviews—critics appreciated the acting performances and CGI efforts in the title but questioned the need for a remake.

With Lilo & Stitch now eyeing USD 425–450 million in domestic earnings, the entry has already grossed a staggering USD 610 million globally, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. Its success adds a major win to Disney’s live-action portfolio, which very recently braved the bombing of the live-action remake of Snow White.

As summer heats up, Lilo & Stitch shows no signs of cooling down, and all eyes are now on whether it can continue the momentum to emerge as the first billion-dollar grosser of the year.

