Raayan maintained a strong box office performance on Monday, earning Rs. 7 crore in India. This brings the four days total of the film to Rs. 59 crore approx in the country. The first week of the film is projected to be Rs. 75 crore. The film has earned an additional USD 2.90 million (Rs. 24 crore) internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 83 crore. It will cross Rs. 100 crore worldwide in the first week.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 4.75 crore on Monday, which is a very good hold, taking the total gross in the state to Rs. 40 crore. After the weekend there seemed like the film would have a shot at Rs. 100 crore gross in the state but that probably needed an even better hold yesterday, preferably over Rs. 5 crore. This, however, doesn’t kill its chances just yet as a few good holds will put it back on track to the coveted club.

The box office collections of Raayan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 16.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 16.75 Cr. Sunday Rs. 18.75 Cr. Monday Rs. 7.00 Cr. Total Rs. 59.00 Cr.

Raayan is also performing strongly outside Tamil Nadu with good holds for the Telugu version in AP/TS on Monday. The total gross in Telugu states stands at Rs. 8 crore. Karnataka and Kerala are doing career-best numbers for Dhanush. The Hindi dubbed version of the film hasn't found many takers but that is a mere token release.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Raayan is as follows: