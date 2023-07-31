Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Monday Box Office: Ranveer-Alia film holds decently; Netts Rs 6.5 crores

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles opened to lower than expected numbers. Owing to good word of mouth, the film picked up well on Saturday and Sunday to put up a weekend total of Rs 44.50 crores nett. It added another Rs 6.4 to 6.75 crores nett on Monday and that takes its four day total to Rs 51 crores approximately. There have been corporate bookings for the film through the weekend and they continued even on Monday. It now remains to be seen when do the block bookings stop from the makers end.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Hold Based On Trend Is Good But Based On Box Office Numbers Is Decent

The trajectory for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's box office numbers is good but what's not good is the opening day base. Had the opening been 30 percent higher, a similar kind of hold would have had the film head towards a hit verdict. What the makers of the film can hope for is that it trends like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke did earlier this year but that's a lot to expect as the songs of the Karan Johar directorial aren't big hits. In the international arena, the film is doing very well and there are chances that the film manages to do 8 - 10 million dollars in its eventual run. A total of 200 crores worldwide seems quite possible going by the trend that the film is observing.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Rs 10.50 crores Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Rs 15.50 crores Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Rs 18.50 crores Monday: Rs 6.50 crores

Total = Rs 51 crores nett in India after 4 days

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

