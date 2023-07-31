Top Hindi Weekend Openers At Box Office India In 2023: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani secures 4th position

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles had a decent first weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs 44.50 crores nett in 3 days. The collections had a substantial amount of bookings done by corporates. The first day numbers were on the lower end but owing to good word of mouth, the film saw very solid growth on Saturday and Sunday. Given the positive response all over, the film will look to hold strong over the weekdays before it again explodes over the second weekend with lack of new releases.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Secures 4th Position In The List Of Highest First 3 Day Collections For A Hindi Film In India In 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani secured the fourth best first 3 collections for a Hindi film in India (Hindi version) after Pathaan, Adipurush and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The 3 day numbers are better than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa but the catch is that they were mid-week releases. They are even better than The Kerala Story which saw staggering growth over the weekend. Pathaan collected Rs 160.75 crores nett over its first three days (Wednesday to Friday), Adipurush did around Rs 95 crores nett and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did around Rs 59 crores. In the weeks to come, we may see many more films that will be in contention to not just enter this coveted list but top it too.

Top First 3 Day Collections For A Hindi Film In Hindi In 2023

1. Pathaan - Rs 160.75 crores

2. Adipurush - Rs 95 crores

3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Rs 58.85 crores

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 44.50 crores

5. The Kerala Story - Rs 33.50 crores

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 31.45 crores

7. Bholaa - Rs 27.50 crores

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

