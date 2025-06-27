Bhaimon Da scripts history at Assamese Box Office, Bondip Sarma starrer collects Rs 8.75 crore in 5 weeks

Bhaimon Da, written and directed by Sasanka Samir, is storming the box office left, right, and center. Though the movie took a slow start, it picked up well and emerged as a big surprise for the Assamese box office. The movie witnessed a superlative word-of-mouth, which kept attracting the crowd to the cinemas.

Bhaimon Da scripts history in Assam, collects Rs 8.75 crore in 5 weeks

Starring Bondip Sarma in the lead, along with an ensemble supporting cast, the movie was released in cinemas on May 23, 2025. It started with just Rs 14 lakh on its opening day but went on to storm Rs 2.03 crore by the end of its first week, thanks to its glorious audience reception.

The movie kept on gaining traction and collected Rs 2.86 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 2.29 crore in another smashing week. It further added Rs 1.06 crore in its fourth week, taking the four-week total to a massive Rs 8.24 crore. Bhaimon Da added Rs 50 lakh to the tally in its fifth week, bringing its cume to Rs 8.75 crore net at the Assam box office.

Week-wise box office collection of Bhaimon Da is as follows:

Week Net Box Office 1 Rs 2.03 crore 2 Rs 2.86 crore 3 Rs 2.29 crore 4 Rs 1.06 crore 5 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 8.75 crore

Bhaimon Da turns Super-Hit, still misses huge profits

Despite the remarkable box office trajectory of Bhaimon Da, the regional movie is unlikely to generate significant profits, as no major streaming platform is willing to acquire such regional movies from Northeast India. Had the OTT and satellite players treated Assam movies like other mainstream cinema, the makers would have enjoyed this massive feat with huge profits. The production cost of Bhaimon Da is around Rs 5 crore.

For the unversed, Bhaimon Da is the biographical drama of legendary Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua. Besides Bondip Sarma, the movie also stars Yasashree Bhuyan, Anurag Bora, Samudragupta Dutta, Harpal Saikia, Gitartha Sharmah, Partha Pratim Hazarika, Kaushik Bharadwaj, Nirupan Saikia, Jay Saikia, Deepjyoti Keot, Gunakar Dev Goswami, Pakeeza Begum, Arghadeep Barua, Boibhobi Goswami, Shilpi Sikha Bora, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

