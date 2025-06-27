Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan's film trends well, collects Rs 143 crore globally in 7 days

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is holding well at the box office. The sports comedy drama, directed by RS Prasanna, has wrapped its opening week on a reasonable note. It is all set to storm past the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par grosses Rs 143 crore in 7 days globally

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stormed past the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India. Its domestic box office cume stands at Rs 103 crore gross, while the movie fetched around USD 4.75 million (Rs 40.50 crore) from the International markets.

The total cume of Sitaare Zameen Par reached Rs 143.50 crore gross by the end of its opening week at the worldwide box office. Going by the trends, the movie will surpass the Rs 150 crore mark by the second Friday itself and then will march towards the Rs 175 crore mark globally.

Box Office collection of Sitaare Zameen Par is as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office India Rs 103 crore Overseas Rs 40.50 crore (USD 4.75 million) Total Rs 143.50 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par faces new releases in the 2nd weekend

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is facing multiple new releases this weekend- Kajol's Maa, Akshay Kumar-Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, Rekha's Umrao Jaan re-release, and Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One). However, it has enough screens to record a good growth and gain maximum traction in the second weekend to post a healthy total.

If it keeps holding well, the movie will enter the Rs 200 crore club worldwide by the end of its second week. However, it will be interesting to see whether the movie can clock the double-century in India alone.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

