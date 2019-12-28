Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Global Box Office: Daisy Ridley's film inches closer to USD 600 million mark

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is helmed by J.J. Abrams, is inching closer to the $600 million mark at the global box-office. Read below for more details on how the Daisy Ridley film is tracking at the box-office so far.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last big-ticket release of 2019 and fans have a lot to say about the final installment of the beloved Skywalker saga. Many unsolved questions were answered but critics and fans felt that the J.J. Abrams directorial packed way too much under two and a half hours and took away the emotional quotient of the franchise. While some fans loved the ending, there were those who felt that the character arcs were not given true justice.

However, the negative criticism is surely not affecting the box-office numbers as The Rise of Skywalker is inching close to the $600 million mark. According to Forbes, the day after Christmas saw Episode IX collect $30.38 million at the US box-office with the total North America collections standing at $289.59 million. The global collection for the Dasiy Ridley and Adam Driver film is now $572 million. By today, the movie would have easily crossed $600 million. The question arising now is how low will the numbers go in the second week and how long it will take for the film to cross the $1 billion mark - before or after 2020?

Have you seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? What did you think of the film? Let us know your review in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review: Daisy Ridley & Adam Driver's film is 'fan service' which enthralls

Recently, JJ broke his silence on the fans unhappy with The Rise of Skywalker during the screening of the movie at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "No, I would say that they’re right. The people who love it more than anything are also right," Abrams stated.

Credits :Forbes

Read More