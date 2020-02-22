Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s period drama continues to roar in sixth week; Mints over 5 crore

As Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior completed six weeks, it is maintaining a steady growth at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Report: had a stupendous start of 2020 as he came with one of the most anticipated historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie, which turned out to be Ajay’s 100th movie, opened on January 10, 2020, and has been going strong at the box office ever since. Despite facing a box office clash with starrer Chhapaak, Ajay’s period drama has been roaring high at the ticket windows. In fact, despite facing an interesting competition from big releases so far, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is in no mood to slow down and maintained steady growth in its sixth week.

According to a report published in Box Office India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has raked in a collection of Rs. 5 crore in the sixth week, taking the overall collection to Rs 265.50 crore net. Given its stronghold at the box office, this Om Raut directorial is likely to be among the top ten sixth week of all times. Indeed, it is a huge achievement for any movie as mostly the movies don’t reach out the sixth week in the theatres. In fact, it is minting better collections in the sixth week than the biggest blockbusters of the decade.

For the uninitiated, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare who laid down his life for the nation. While Ajay played the titular role in the historical drama, Kajol was seen essaying the role of his wife Savitribai Malusare. Besides, also won hearts with his role of an antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Here are the box office collections of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior till date:

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000

Week Two - 77,87,00,000

Week Three- 38,48,00,000

Week Four - 19,31,00,000

Fifth Week - 8,90,00,000

Monday - 50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 50,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 70,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 50,00,000 apprx

Friday - 50,00,000 apprx

Sixth Week - 5,10,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,65,44,00,000

Credits :Box Office India

