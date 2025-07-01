Post Malone Splits With Christy Lee: Inside Their Short-Lived Romance and Quiet Breakup

Post Malone is single again. The White Iverson hitmaker has split from his girlfriend Christy Lee, TMZ has reported. The couple quietly called it quits about a month ago after dating since the beginning of the year. It’s unclear if they are still on friendly terms after the breakup.

Advertisement

Who is Christy Lee?

Christy Lee is a stylist and an aspiring influencer. She worked with big names like Bella Thorne, Brooks Nader, and Charlotte McKinney. Before dating Post Malone, Christy built a name for herself in the fashion scene and online.

How did Post Malone and Christy Lee meet?

Post Malone’s relationship with Christy Lee started shortly after he ended things with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung ‘Jamie’ Park, last November. The new couple first made headlines when they were spotted having dinner in Rome in January. They mostly kept their romance private but didn’t shy away from public displays of affection when seen together.

In March, a fan’s TikTok showed Christy holding Post’s arm tightly as they hung out at a bar. The clip quickly went viral among Post Malone fans.

Timeline of Post Malone and Christy Lee’s relationship

Post Malone and Christy Lee dated for just a few months. They were first seen together in January 2025 during a dinner date in Rome. By March, they were openly affectionate in public, with videos and photos showing them enjoying each other’s company both in Europe and the U.S.

Advertisement

This was Post’s first public relationship since he split from his ex-fiancée Jamie, with whom he shares a daughter born in May 2022.

According to TMZ, Post Malone and Christy Lee split less than a month ago. Sources say they quietly went their separate ways without any major drama. It’s not clear if they’re still in touch or on good terms.

Post Malone, real name Austin Post, is also dealing with a custody battle with his ex, Jamie, over their 3-year-old daughter, referred to as ‘DDP’ in court documents. He’s filed to keep the custody proceedings in Utah, where he says he’s raising their child.

Jamie filed for primary custody in Los Angeles County and wants Post to cover her legal costs. Post’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, argued in court that their daughter’s ties are in Utah, pointing out her paediatrician, music classes, and other essentials are there.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did ASAP Rocky Just Confirm the Gender of His and Rihanna’s Third Baby? Rapper Says 'It Is...'