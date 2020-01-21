Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay, Kajol starrer collects Rs 8 crore; Soon to cross 200 crore mark

Tanhaji Box Office Collections: The Ajay and Kajol starrer showcased the first major dip in the earnings and collected around Rs 8 crore on the second Monday. Read on to know more.

Tanhaji box office report of day 8 is out. As per early estimate report of Box office India, the Ajay, Kajol and starrer collected around Rs 8 crore and witnessed a 20% drop from the Friday collection. With the second Monday's collection, the movie's total now stands at Rs 170 crore. The movie is a hit now considering the budget of the movie which was around Rs 150 crore. It will surpass domestic collections of movies such as Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and Bharat in a few days. For the unversed, the period drama saw a whopping earnings on its 1st day. The opening collection was Rs 14.50 and day 2, it collected Rs 19.75 crore and with day 3 collection of Rs 25.50 crore, the movie crossed Rs 50 crore mark. By day 6, the movie was already a member of the coveted Rs 100 crore club. On the other hand, starrer Chhapaak got stiff competition from Tanjhaji and has been receiving a lukewarm response at ticket windows.

As per the same report, the second week's collection will be around Rs 75 crore. The milestone was earlier achieved by Kabir Singh last year and Sanju in 2018. The report also predicted how the movie may topple Uri: The Surgical Strike's collection as well. The movie from this Friday may get some competition from and Street Dancer 3D and starrer Panga.

Speaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period drama is directed by Om Raut and is set against the backdrop of the 17th century. It follows the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office report below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 15.50 crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21 crore

Monday, Day 11- Rs 8 crore

Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 170 crore

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BOI

Read More