Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer leaves Chhapaak far behind

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gave a strong competition to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak on its first Saturday. Read on to know more.

and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office report for day two is out. The period drama seems to have taken everyone by surprise as the film witnessed a strong growth on the second day, i.e 11 January, Saturday. According to a report in Box Office India, the film was off to a great start as the film minted Rs 14.5 crore on its opening day. However, it was lower than the early estimates which were released. Irrespective, the film gave a strong competition to 's Chhapaak.

On day 2 Saturday, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw a huge jump of around 40 per cent. The film went on to collect Rs 20 crore nett on its first Saturday. With this, the film's collection now stands at Rs 34.50 crore nett in just two days. One of the major difference between Tanhaji and Chhapaak is the number of screens. While Tanhaji has occupied around 3000 screens, Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak opened in only 1500 screens.

As per the report, Tanhaji will have a strong Sunday and if all goes well it may become the first blockbuster of 2020 and the decade. The action-packed film also performed well and showed a growth of 60 to 70 per cent in areas like East Punjab, Delhi, UP or West Bengal. Apart from these regions, Tanhaji also witnessed an upward trend in Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Check out Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collection below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 14,05,00,000

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 20,00,00,000

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer off to a lukewarm start, mints Rs 4.25 Crore

Check out the public reaction of the movies Tanhaji and Chhapaak right below:

Credits :Box Office India

Read More