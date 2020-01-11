Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer off to a lukewarm start, mints Rs 4.25 Crore

Chhapaak Movie Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak released on Friday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is off to an ordinary start at the box office. Here’s how much it minted on opening day.

One of the biggest releases of 2020 is and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The box office collection of the opening day of Chhapaak is out and it seems that amidst all the buzz, Deepika’s film is off to an ordinary start. Chhapaak’s last night’s estimates of Day 1 box office collection stated that the film had collected Rs 4.75 Crore nett. However, the exact opening day figures of Deepika and Vikrant’s film seem to have slumped lower than that.

As per box office India, Chhapaak is off to a slow start and Deepika’s film has minted Rs 4.25 Crore at the box office. For a film so sensitive, Chhapaak’s first-day figures are lower than estimates ones which should have been around Rs 6 Crore nett. However, by the end of day 1, Deepika’s film’s collection was capped at Rs 4.25 Crores which majorly came from multiplexes as the film didn’t show much growth post 3 PM on Friday outside big multi-screen theatres. As expected, Deepika's film collected a little lower than the estimated figures.

Check out the total Box Office collection of Chhapaak:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 4.25 Cr

Director Meghna Gulzar’s vision of an acid attack survivor’s story seems to have clicked with the audience but failed to transform into box office collection on Day 1. Also, looks like the controversy surrounding Deepika’s visit to JNU might have affected the opening day collections of Chhapaak. As the weekend progresses, it will be interesting to see if the word of mouth spreads and Chhapaak’s collections grow outside the multiplexes too. Also, the competition fro ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is likely to affect the weekend box office collections of Chhapaak.

