Retro Final Box Office Worldwide: Suriya starrer wraps theatrical run at underwhelming Rs 97 crore

The Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has ended its box office journey after a disappointing run of three weeks. Released on May 1st, the movie failed to live up to the expectations; thus, it couldn’t hold well post its opening weekend.

Released with much anticipation on May 1st, Retro met with mixed word-of-mouth, hampering its box office performance to a larger extent. The romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj wrapped its theatrical run at just Rs 97 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The movie missed the Rs 100 crore mark by just Rs 3 crore.

The Suriya starrer grossed Rs 71 crore from the Indian markets, while Rs 48.75 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone. It also found some traction in foreign territories and added around Rs 26 crore to the tally.

Retro performed better than Suriya’s previous release, Kanguva, which was a major box office disaster. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial turned out to be an underwhelmer at the box office.

Fans will have to wait for Suriya's perfect comeback film. He is soon kick-starting the shooting of Suriya 46, co-starring Mamitha Baiju and to be directed by Venky Atluri. Let's see which upcoming film will mark the comeback of Suriya at the box office.

Area-wise box office collection of Retro in its entire theatrical run:

Area Gross Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs 48.75 crore Rest of India Rs 22.25 crore Overseas Rs 26 crore Total Rs 97 crore gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

