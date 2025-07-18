BTS drops Permission to Dance on Stage– Live: From Butter act to interview photobook, know what's in album

BTS unveiled their first-ever live album, Permission to Dance on Stage– Live on July 18 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST/12:00 AM ET). It is the boy band's first musical offering since all the members completed their mandatory military service in June 2025. While they are working on their new album in LA, they dropped this collection of nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. Here's all about the contents of the collection.

What does Permission to Dance on Stage– Live album include?

It features live performances of 22 tracks from BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage world tour. The acts are from both online and offline tours, held in three cities– Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas from 2021 to 2022. The tracks include BTS' global smash hits, which are as follows:

Black Swan, Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, ON, IDOL, Blood Sweat & Tears, Life Goes On, Spring Day, Dope, Burning Up (FIRE), DNA, Blue & Grey, FAKE LOVE, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), Telepathy, Stay, Outro: Wings, So What, Airplane 2, Silver Spoon, and Dis-ease.

Available in three versions- Contact, Connect, and Set (Weverse Shop Gift), with Target Exclusive editions featuring additional photo cards. Fans can experience the concert atmosphere through this album, complete with audience cheers and the band's infectious energy. Alongside the album, fans will receive a 141-minute digital code that provides exclusive access to the final three performances of Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul, recorded at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul's Songpa District in 2022.

Upon registering and verifying the code on Weverse, fans can watch high-quality VOD content. The package will also include a 92-page photobook filled with interview content and behind-the-scenes moments that showcase the members' synergy.

Where to watch Permission to Dance on Stage– Live online?

If you missed out on buying the live album, which is priced at $15.99 USD, don't worry – you can still experience it online. BTS hosted a Permission to Dance on Stage – Live listening party on Weverse, allowing fans to enjoy the album for free. However, to take part in the experience, you will need a Spotify Premium subscription.

