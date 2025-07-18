Jackson Wang drops MAGIC MAN 2: Watch GOT7 star ‘take off his past’ by stripping down in Made Me a Man music video

Jackson Wang has officially returned with MAGIC MAN 2, his highly anticipated third studio album. The album dropped worldwide on July 18, 2025. Alongside the release, fans were treated to a brand-new music video for the track Made Me a Man.

Made Me a Man captures Jackson’s emotion through visual metaphors

The music video for Made Me a Man showcases a more vulnerable side of Jackson. The soft, introspective track explores themes of emotional growth, self-reflection, and transformation. Visually, the video moves through a dreamlike sequence.

Advertisement

Jackson walks through a mist-covered forest, symbolizing confusion and inner turmoil. This shifts to a vibrant field full of flowers, representing clarity and fleeting peace. It is then followed by a dark, ominous nightscape filled with chaos, suggesting a painful but necessary personal journey.

In the final moments of the video, Jackson is seen standing fully bare atop a hill, facing forward as the wind brushes against him. The powerful imagery captures a moment of raw vulnerability and rebirth. It symbolises his willingness to shed past burdens and face an uncertain future with nothing to hide.

About MAGIC MAN 2

MAGIC MAN 2 is the official sequel to Jackson’s 2022 album MAGIC MAN. Initially planned for a 2023 release, the album faced multiple delays, first to 2024 and finally landing in 2025. Despite the wait, the project arrives with a refined vision and more experimental edge.

Spanning 11 tracks, the album blends genres and emotions, staying true to Jackson’s evolving artistry. The rollout began earlier this year with the release of the lead single High Alone in February, followed by GBAD and its remixes. BUCK, a bold track featuring Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh, further highlighted Jackson’s global vision. In June, he dropped the dramatic music video for Hate to Love, and now caps off the album’s pre-release journey with Made Me a Man.

Advertisement

Full tracklist for MAGIC MAN 2

High Alone Not For Me Access BUCK (featuring Diljit Dosanjh) GBAD Hate to Love One Time Everything Dear: Sophie Ricky Made Me a Man

With MAGIC MAN 2, Jackson Wang delivers not only a strong musical statement but a visual and emotional experience that reflects his growth as both an artist and a storyteller.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe this is my last visit to India' Why did Jackson Wang say this on The Great Indian Kapil Show?