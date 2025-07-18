Chiyaan64: Vikram to take on ruthless avatar in actioner with Prem Kumar, here's when it may begin filming

Chiyaan Vikram is all geared up to begin works for his next movie, tentatively titled Chiyaan64. The film, being helmed by 96 fame Prem Kumar, was recently made official with a new update coming in about its shoot.

Chiyaan64 to begin shooting soon?

According to a report by Cinema Vikatan, Chiyaan Vikram's starrer will be a brutal action thriller, marking a first for director Prem Kumar. The film will feature the Thangalaan actor in a ruthless avatar, with the shoot set to begin in August or September 2025.

Advertisement

While more details about its shoot are not available, the screenplay, penned by the Meiyazhagan director, is said to have created an awe in Vikram and the producer.

As casting for Chiyaan64 is said to be underway, the report also suggests that Chiyaan63, with Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin, is still in the plans. Vikram will wrap up the Prem Kumar project before moving ahead with the other one.

Interestingly, Prem Kumar will likely take on the sequel to 96 with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan only after completing the Vikram movie.

Chiyaan64 was made official earlier by the makers themselves, who shared the update and said, “A collaboration that promises magic on screen. We at Vels Film International are proud to present our next prestigious venture #Chiyaan64, starring the phenomenal Chiyaan Vikram and directed by the visionary #PremKumar.”

Chiyaan64 update:

Chiyaan Vikram’s latest movie

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in a lead role for the neo-noir actioner titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part - 2. The movie, directed by SU Arun Kumar, featured the story of a former henchman, Kaali, who returns to his old boss’ aid for a night in order to help him subdue a police officer.

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn when Kaali has to choose between serving his former boss or taking care of his own family. With Vikram in the lead, the movie had SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and more in key roles. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Why is Ravi Mohan going to High Court in Rs 9 crore case? All we know about his fight against production house