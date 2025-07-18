The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 17 Episode: Liam’s Shocking Homecoming Stuns Hope and Steffy

In the July 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam’s sudden discharge from the surgical center took everyone by surprise. Hope and Steffy were left shocked and confused when they heard the news. Meanwhile, Bill revealed that Liam had undergone a secret experimental treatment, adding to the mystery around his recovery. The episode also featured tense moments with Finn and Bridget as concerns grew about the rushed release.

Advertisement

Liam released after surgery

At the private surgical facility, Grace told Bill that Liam was ready for an MRI and would be sent home soon after. Bill questioned this decision, as Liam had just gone through major surgery. Grace reassured him that an ambulance, a nurse, and proper equipment would be provided. Bill was hesitant but agreed. He later confirmed a USD 1 million transfer to Grace, who seemed pleased and took a mysterious phone call saying “it’s happening now.”

Liam soon returned from the MRI, visibly weak. Grace mentioned that the MRI results would come later but cleared Liam to leave. Bill thanked her and took Liam home to his mansion, where a nurse was waiting. He asked the nurse about the MRI results, and she confirmed she would share them once available.

Hope and Steffy alarmed over Liam’s sudden discharge

At the hospital, Finn and Bridget were concerned about Liam’s early release. Bridget trusted Grace’s judgment but still felt uneasy. When Finn called Steffy with updates and Hope joined in, both were confused to learn Liam had been discharged. Bridget also discovered Grace was no longer in the building.

Advertisement

Hope and Steffy rushed to the hospital to understand what was going on. Soon after, Bill called Steffy to share more details. He revealed that Liam had undergone an experimental procedure by Grace and her colleague. Finn, Bridget, Hope, and Steffy were all shocked, especially since Liam was already home recovering.

Despite their initial concern, Hope and Steffy were relieved to hear that Liam was doing well. They realized Beth and Kelly might not lose their father after all. The possibility of Liam being cured gave them hope.

Back at Bill’s mansion, Bill remained by Liam’s side and said this treatment had to work. He was confident Liam would recover and live a healthy life.

Elsewhere, Deacon doted on Sheila and called her a hero like Liam. Losing her briefly had shaken him, but Sheila comforted him and offered reassurance.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 16 Episode: Liam’s Surgery Ends Successfully but Raises Questions