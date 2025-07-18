Tanvi The Great Review: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt's film has noble intentions but incoherent story and weak screenplay pull it down

Plot:

Tanvi (Shubhangi Dutt) is the autistic daughter of Captain Samar Pratap Raina (Karan Tacker), who died in a bridge bomb attack 15 years ago. She lives with her mother, Vidya (Pallavi Joshi). Vidya must attend a summit in the US aimed at improving the lives of autistic individuals, so she leaves Tanvi with her father-in-law, Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. Colonel Raina is hesitant to care for his autistic granddaughter, having lived alone for much of his life since his wife’s death. However, he eventually understands the importance of Vidya’s trip and agrees to take responsibility for Tanvi. Before leaving, Vidya tells Colonel Raina that he doesn’t need to “take care” of Tanvi but rather discover who she is.

Advertisement

A clueless Colonel Raina struggles to accommodate Tanvi into his life, finding it challenging due to his solitary lifestyle. Meanwhile, Tanvi meets Brigadier Joshi (Jackie Shroff) in town and befriends Raza Saab, a music teacher. At a memorial event she attends upon Brigadier Joshi’s invitation, Tanvi questions why her father never received a medal for his bravery in the army.

Soon after, she discovers old video footage of herself with her late father and becomes determined to join the army and reach the top of Siachen Glacier. Despite her grandfather’s disapproval, Tanvi remains resolute. Major Srinivasan (Arvind Swamy) agrees to accept her as a cadet upon learning she is Samar’s daughter. Will Tanvi succeed in joining the Indian Army? Will she reach Siachen, hoist the flag, and salute it? Watch the movie to find out.

What Works for Tanvi: The Great

Tanvi: The Great’s simplicity is its strongest suit. It doesn’t try to be overly flashy. It instead focuses on a real, emotional core. The intention behind the story shines through, aiming to connect with audiences on a human level, and make them understand why autistic individuals should not be seen as any less than the others. The performances are another highlight. The cast brings their A-game, making the characters feel alive and relatable. The film’s heart is in the right place, and that sincerity keeps you watching, even when the story falters.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work for Tanvi: The Great

The screenplay of Tanvi: The Great is a major letdown. The plot feels paper-thin, lacking depth or surprises. It fails to hold your attention for the film’s grueling 160-minute runtime. The pacing drags and that makes scenes feel stretched and repetitive. Editing is another weak spot as makers find themselves unable to decide what should and what should not make the final cut. The visual effects are subpar and few scenes look unpolished. These issues make the film feel longer than it should, turning what could have been a breezy watch into a slog.

Watch Tanvi: The Great's Trailer

Performances in Tanvi: The Great

The cast is the film’s saving grace. Shubhangi Dutt delivers a sincere and honest performance, radiating sweetness in her role. Anupam Kher proves why he’s a master. He is as natural as natural gets. Pallavi Joshi is solid, holding her own with quiet strength. Arvind Swamy shines brightly, stealing scenes with his excellent acting.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani provide strong support. Karan Tacker’s cameo is a breath of fresh air, bringing energy and charm in his brief appearance. The performances elevate the film, even when the story doesn’t.

Final Verdict of Tanvi: The Great

Tanvi: The Great has noble intentions and a talented cast that delivers heartfelt performances. Its simplicity and honest storytelling are admirable. However, the film is weighed down by a weak screenplay, sluggish pacing, and sloppy editing. The visual effects don’t help, and the nearly 160-minute runtime feels like a chore. If trimmed to around 100 minutes, it could have been a breezy, enjoyable watch.

As it stands, Tanvi: The Great struggles to keep you engaged. The movie is a mixed bag. It can be watched for the performances, but don’t expect a gripping story and compelling narrative.

Tanvi: The Great plays in theatres now.

ALSO READ: Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher returns to direction after 23 years, trailer looks heartwarming