The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Canceled by CBS After 10 Years: All We Know About Shocking Decision

Stephen Colbert has announced that The Late Show is coming to an end after his 10-year run as host. The long-running late-night series, which first premiered with David Letterman in 1993, will wrap up in May 2026. CBS is officially shutting down The Late Show franchise after 33 years.

Colbert shared the news during a taping of the show, and later posted the clip on Instagram on July 17. “It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS,” he told the audience. “I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

Colbert thanks audience and crew in emotional message

The 61-year-old host said he only learned about the decision the day before. Despite the surprise, he took the moment to thank his fans and team. “I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us,” Colbert said. “I’m grateful to share the stage with this band, these artists over here every night. And I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here.”

Colbert reflected on his time hosting the show since 2015, saying he and his team worked together every day and that he felt both pleasure and responsibility in sharing their work with the audience over the past 10 years.

With his signature humor, Stephen Colbert also looked ahead to the remaining months. “It’s a job that I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It’s gonna be fun,” he said.

Here’s why CBS is ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS executives George Cheeks, Amy Reisenbach, and David Stapf explained why the network is ending the show, despite its success. “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” they said in a joint press release. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The executives also expressed their admiration and respect for Colbert and his team, stating that their appreciation for his talent made the decision even more difficult. They added that they looked forward to honoring Colbert and celebrating the show with its millions of fans over the next 10 months.

