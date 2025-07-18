Ok Taecyeon, Seohyun's The First Night with the Duke Ending Explained: Did Seon Chaek reunite with Lee Beon? Find out

The First Night with the Duke dropped its final week's episodes on June 16 and 17, bringing the 12-episode historical rom-com series to an end. The thrilling finale of the series included shrewd conspiracies, betrayals, uncovering of truths and the ultimate test of love. Read to find out whether the leads were able to find their way back to each other, after overcoming the challenges.

Advertisement

Did the news of Lee Beon's death help Lee Gyu’s plan succeed?

In tye last week's episode of The First Night with the Duke, Lee Beon’s (Ok Taecyeon) is sent to the warzone by a scheming Lee Gyu (Lee Tae Sun). Ahead of that, Seon Chaek (Seohyun) gets engaged to Lee Beon and vows to wait for him as his wife. Taking advantage of the situation, Lee Gyu tries to take over of the throne forcefully from the King. Amid the chaos, the news of Lee Beon's death at the Chinese border arrives, shattering Seon Chaek.

Lee Gyu, however, sees it as an opportunity to propose marriage to Seon Chaek. However, she blatantly rejects him, sparking his wrath.

Did Seon Chaek find out the truth behind her switch with the novel's character?

Following the humiliation of rejection, Lee Gyu gets ready to strike Seon Chaek and her family with his blade. However, right at the moment, she gets transported back to her original body– that of K’s, as the real Seon Chaek stumbles upon an artifact. It was an opportunity in disguise for the real K, as she rewrites the novel's ending to turn things her way. Hence, she finally gets to know her purpose of the body switch.

Advertisement

Did Lee Byeon and Seon Chaek reunite? Is there a season 2 possibility for The First Night with the Duke?

Yes, they did. As the novel's ending was changed, Lee Byeon was saved from getting killed by the Chinese enemies. He also saved Seon Chaek from Lee Gyu and banished him from the kingdom. The leads also get married and later become parents to six children. Although all the evil characters received their due punishment and the Lee Byeon and Seon Chaek have their happily ever after, the prospect of a season 2 persists.

The final scene of episode 12 shows the real K receiving a notification about a sequel to the novel, The Obsessive Tyrant, sparking hopes for a potential season 2.

ALSO READ: Did Taecyeon dodge question about YoonA because of past dating rumors? Fans react to awkward reaction