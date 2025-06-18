BTS to make full-group comeback in March 2026: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reunion plans revealed– Report

Exciting news for BTS ARMY! There is finally an update on the highly anticipated full-group comeback of the K-pop sensation. As per a June 18 report by The Korea Herald, industry insiders, including a representative from BTS' management agency, HYBE Labels, shared that the group is slated to make a grand musical return in the first half of 2026. Discussions about the comeback are likely to commence once SUGA wraps up his mandatory military service.

BTS' comeback scheduled for March 2026

According to the report, BTS' much-awaited full-group comeback will take place in just 9 months. The fans will be treated to new music, probably an album, in March next year. As per previous speculations and media reports, the boy band will then embark on a world tour. The preparations for the new musical offering will commence once SUGA gets discharged from his alternate service on June 22.

A HYBE official recently confirmed to The Korea Herald that "BTS' comeback date is set for March next year." This confirmation is further supported by two additional overseas sources, who revealed that the K-pop giants are gearing up for a full-group return early next year. “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group TOMORROW X TOGETHER,” one source told the media outlet.

“It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around," they added. Another source disclosed that ENHYPEN, a boy group under BELIFT LAB, a HYBE subsidiary, had initially planned its comeback for March 2026, but shifted it to January, possibly to avoid overlapping with BTS' anticipated return.

According to BTS rappers RM and J-Hope's latest updates, the K-pop septet will be gearing up for an album release, world tour and other exciting activities, after all members complete their military service. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what they have to offer, especially after the members showcased their individual talents during their solo phases.

With J-Hope's confirmation, it seems like BTS is wasting no time in getting back to work. The comeback and tour is expected to create a massive economic impact.

