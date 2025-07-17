Meet the world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s beautiful wife Meredith Scudder

From Dallas classrooms to the biggest stages in golf, Meredith Scudder has watched Scottie Scheffler grow up, and grow into a champion. Before he became World No. 1, he was a high school student juggling basketball and golf, quietly earning a reputation for his calm demeanor.

That’s when he met Meredith, who, more than a decade later, became not just his wife, but the person he credits for keeping him ‘grounded’ through every high-pressure putt and PGA title.

Advertisement

Who she is beyond the tour wife title

Born May 12, 1996, Meredith Scudder grew up in Texas with two siblings. Professionally, she splits her time between non-profit work and event planning. She holds a part-time role at a Christian-based community outreach group in Dallas.

She is also co-founder and vice president of With Purpose College Station, which supports families affected by childhood cancer. After marrying Scottie, she took up his last name and started her own family with him.

High school start, long-distance love, and a 2020 wedding

Meredith and Scottie both graduated from Highland Park High School in 2014, where their relationship began in their senior year. They kept things going despite attending rival colleges; Meredith studied communication and business at Texas A&M while Scottie played golf at the University of Texas.

After six years of dating, Scottie proposed during a hike at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. They married on December 4, 2020, in a winter-themed ceremony at Arlington Hall in Dallas. Meredith called Scottie her “best friend” in a post before their wedding, adding she was “blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness” in bringing them together.

Advertisement

Now they’re parents

In May 2024, Scottie and Meredith had their first child, a son named Bennett. Per Town & Country, Scheffler stated that fatherhood hit differently: “Being responsible for another life form is a pretty interesting thing for us,” he said at the time.

Married for nearly five years, Meredith Scudder remains a core part of Scheffler’s life, both on and off the green.

ALSO READ: 5 Pics: From ODIs to diaper duty, Rohit Sharma proves why he's a champion on and off the field