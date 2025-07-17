Cavinder twins balance macro-packed menu as they recover from fresh breast augmentation surgery

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are no strangers to regimented routines. After years of college basketball and a foray into social media stardom, the twins continue to build their brand through fitness, food, and full transparency.

On July 16, they shared a new ‘What I Eat In a Day’ video, spotlighting their clean, high-protein meal plan. While the twins are also currently recovering from breast augmentation surgery, which they recently revealed on a social media app, their disciplined nutrition remains front and center.

From coffee to cottage cheese: A typical Cavinder day

The Cavinders’ most recent day of meals blends simplicity with protein precision. They start with an iced coffee and a loaded breakfast sandwich packed with meat, cheese, lettuce, and bread. Lunch is grilled chicken with fries and greens, followed by a hearty bowl featuring steak, avocado, sweet potato, and cottage cheese.

Later, they turn to a Mexican chicken burrito bowl for a light dinner. For dessert, the twins turn to their favorite protein ice cream, a staple that wraps up the day without derailing macro goals. Their protein-heavy approach is based on their broader mindset, which chooses balance over restriction.

According to a recent post from the Cavinders’ Instagram, “tracking your macros isn’t about obsession; it’s a powerful tool to help you understand your body, fuel it right, and find balance.” Their meals are consistent with that philosophy: whole foods, high protein, and minimal processed junk.

Breast augmentation and the twins’ expanding influence

Later the same day, Hanna and Haley had revealed they were both about to undergo breast augmentation surgery, posting a video from the hospital with the cheeky caption, “big day tmwwwww.” It was not a surprise to longtime followers—they had teased the procedure weeks earlier.

The video also revealed the operation would occur within 24 hours, and their most recent posts see them post-op and in recovery. They appear to be sticking to their diet as well, with a coffee first thing in the morning.

