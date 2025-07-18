Smurfs Review: Chris Miller's animated film on a Smurf's identity crisis, finds itself unable to decide what it really wishes to be

Plot

In the cheerful Smurf Village, life is all about dancing, singing, and celebrating under the watchful eye of Papa Smurf (John Goodman). Each Smurf has a unique trait, like Clumsy is clumsy, Brainy is smart, Grouchy is grumpy, and so on. However, there's one Smurf called No Name Smurf (James Corden), who’s still searching for his purpose. When No Name accidentally discovers magical powers, it backfires, alerting the evil wizard Razamel and his brother Gargamel.

They kidnap Papa Smurf, hoping to seize a powerful magical book he’s hiding. Smurfette (Rihanna) leads No Name, Clumsy, Brainy, and others on a mission to rescue Papa Smurf.

Can the Smurfs rescue the Papa Smurf. Is No Name finally able to find what he's really good at? Watch Smurfs to find out.

What Works for Smurfs

Smurfs knows how to keep things short and sweet, clocking in at just 90 minutes, which is perfect for the audiences of today. The pacing keeps the action moving, so there’s always something colorful or silly happening on screen. A few moments really shine, like the scene where No Name finds magical powers, and when Smurfette tries explaining No Name that he will eventually find his purpose.

The animation is vibrant. Some scenes, like the scene where No Name, Smurfette and Razamel hop dimensions are infact quite creative. The ending song in the film has a blend of Hindi and English lyrics, and it is good to the ears.

What Doesn’t Work for Smurfs

Sadly, Smurfs feels confused about who it’s for. Is it for little kids who love silly jokes, or older fans wanting a deeper story? The movie itself seems to have an identity crisis, much like No Name Smurf, unsure if it wants to be a wacky kids’ flick or a grand adventure. The plot is all over the place, throwing in too many idead that don’t quite connect.

There are a few loopholes, too. For example, why would the magical book, which is so important, just tag along with the Smurfs to the villain’s castle without any protection? The story rushes through key moments, leaving out explanations that could make things clearer, especially for kids. These jarring issues make Smurfs a rather underwhelming flick instead of something that would cheer you up.

Watch the Smurfs Trailer

Voices in Smurfs

Rihanna shines as Smurfette. Her warm and lively voice gives the character, the spunk and charm. James Corden as No Name is heartfelt. John Goodman as Papa Smurf is wise and comforting. Other voice artists in the film also do well. Had the story had more impact, the amazing voice work would not go to waste.

Final Verdict of Smurfs

Smurfs is a mixed bag. It's a short, colourful film with a few laughs, but the clueless story sort of indicates that the creators don't know the audience that they are catering to. The stunning voice performances and vibrant animation go to waste because of the halfbaked story.

If you’re a Smurfs fan, you can give the film a try. There's no other compelling reason to watch this film.

Smurfs plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such reviews.

