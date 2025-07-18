Special Ops 2 Review: Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon return with yet another thrilling and exhilarating season of their acclaimed show

Plot:

Special Ops 2 is the third season of the espionage-thriller series Special Ops. While the first season followed Senior RAW officer Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) as he hunted criminal mastermind Ikhlaq Khan, responsible for multiple attacks in India, and tackled an internal audit over unusually high miscellaneous expenses, Special Ops 1.5 explored Himmat’s origin story, revealing how he became the skilled RAW officer he is today.

Special Ops 2 raises the stakes, focusing on a looming cyber threat that could devastate India’s banking system. The season kicks off with the kidnapping of Dr. Piyush Bhargav, a brilliant scientist pioneering cutting-edge technology, and the murder of top RAW agent Shekhawat, all within six hours. Himmat and his team must race against time to locate Dr. Bhargav and uncover the motive behind his abduction.

The mastermind, Veer Awas (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a cunning data manipulator based in Europe, orchestrates the kidnapping. Himmat’s team must track down Veer, rescue Dr. Bhargav, and prevent a catastrophic cyber war that could jeopardize countless civilian lives.

Watch Special Ops 2 to find out, whether or not, Himmat and his team is able to take Veer down and save Dr. Bhargav.

What Works for Special Ops 2

Special Ops 2 kicks off with a bang, wasting no time diving into a fresh conflict. The scale is massive, with a gripping narrative that hooks you early. The fast-paced storytelling keeps the adrenaline pumping. It is supported by excellently orchestrated action sequences. Spectacular camera work, featuring well shot chasing scenes and long-take scenes, adds a cinematic flair. The emotional core resonates strongly, as it balances the heart with high stakes. The phenomenal finale ties up the season with a thrilling payoff that leaves you wanting more. Neeraj Pandey proves he’s a master of long-format storytelling, weaving global issues and internal politics with great finesse, along with Shivam Nair.

What Doesn’t Work for Special Ops 2

Despite its strengths, Special Ops 2 isn’t flawless. A few scenes and conflicts feel clichéd and filmy, in quite a realistically shot season. While the storytelling is engaging overall, the middle episodes slow down slightly, briefly disrupting the momentum. These moments don’t derail the show, but they keep it from being perfect. Still, these are minor hiccups in an otherwise super ride.

Watch the Special Ops 2 Trailer

Performances in Special Ops 2

Kay Kay Menon is at his A-game as Himmat Singh. He delivers a commanding performance that anchors the series. Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and Muzammil Ibrahim stay true to their characters. They are all very good in the action episodes. Revathi Pillai is endearing as Himmat's daughter Pari. Vinay Pathak is a joy to watch, even after so many years. Prakash Raj is ever-so-dependable, and so is Dalip Tahil. Tahir Raj Bhasin is evil and easy to dislike, and that's a compliment. Arif Zakaria as Dr Bhargav adds layers to this new season, with his stellar act. Every other actor elevates the material, making Special Ops 2, yet another classy addition to the successful series.

Final Verdict of Special Ops 2

Special Ops 2 is a must-watch for fans of espionage thrillers. Neeraj Pandey's knack for blending global stakes with grounded and emotional storytelling makes this season a winner. Despite minor clichés and a slightly sluggish middle portions, the show’s scale, action, and performances make it a gripping ride. With a phenomenal finale, Special Ops 2 warrants a definite watch.

Special Ops 2 plays on JioHotstar.

