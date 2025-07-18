Will Sivakarthikeyan, Venkat Prabhu's rumored sci-fi flick mark 1st collab with Anirudh Ravichander? Here's why we think so

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Madharasi, slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. With the Amaran actor joining hands with Venkat Prabhu, it seems the musical tracks and background scores will be crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Venkat Prabhu and Anirudh Ravichander to join hands for Sivakarthikeyan movie?

According to a report by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, Venkat Prabhu will collaborate with Anirudh Ravichander for the first time. The upcoming movie is touted as a sci-fi flick and is expected to begin shooting in October 2025. If Anirudh is indeed the composer, it would mark the musician’s 9th collaboration with SK.

The director himself had earlier confirmed his next film would be with Sivakarthikeyan at the pre-release event for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii.

Why is Sivakarthikeyan’s SK24 with Vinayak Chandrasekhar delayed?

Earlier, it was speculated that Sivakarthikeyan would be joining hands with Good Night director Vinayak Chandrasekhar. The tentatively titled SK24 was said to have Mohanlal as the actor’s father, with the movie set to be an emotional story about the father-son bond.

The role was described as a strong character with a major focus on the father-son relationship and emotional bond. However, due to the lack of Mohanlal’s dates this year, the movie is said to have been delayed.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in a lead role for director AR Murugadoss’ action thriller Madharasi. The movie, slated for release on September 5, 2025, features actors such as Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and others in key roles.

The makers had initially unveiled the title glimpse of the movie earlier, teasing a massive actioner with SK headlining it. With the film marking the director’s return to Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the flick would also have Anirudh Ravichander as the musician.

Watch the title glimpse for Madharasi:

Moving ahead, the actor is currently filming his period political drama, Parasakthi, with director Sudha Kongara. The flick will feature Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Anirudh will be hitting the big screens with his musical works for the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom. The spy actioner is slated to release on July 31, 2025. Moreover, the musician also has films like Coolie, Jana Nayagan, and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) in his lineup.

