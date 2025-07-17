Sidharth Malhotra says NO to photos as Kiara Advani gets ready to be discharged from hospital with newborn baby girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently embraced parenthood. The couple has joined Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in welcoming their first baby, a girl. Kiara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, and on July 15, her little munchkin arrived in the world. And now, we have learnt that the Shershaah actress will soon be discharged from the hospital.

Sidharth Malhotra appeals for privacy: 'No Photos Please'

According to the latest reports, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to be discharged from the hospital on July 18 with their newborn baby girl. The couple will be heading home tomorrow, marking the new beginnings of their life. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared a story on his Instagram handle, asking for privacy.

His story read, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support, Love, Kiara & Sidharth."

On June 16, the couple shared a collaborative post on their social media handle and announced the arrival of their baby girl. The shared poster had text that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara and Sidharth."

The caption of the post included a folded hands emoji, a pink heart, and an evil eye emoji.

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureishi, Richa Chaddha, Farah Khan, and many others, conveyed their wishes to the couple and reacted to the happy news.

Interestingly, the leading trio of Student of the Year - Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt - are now embracing parenthood to their respective baby girls.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic drama, directed by Tushar Jalota, is reportedly set to release on August 29. However, an official confirmation on the release date is awaited.

Talking about Kiara Advani, the actress was last seen in Ram Charan's Game Changer. She is now set to blaze the screens with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. The highly anticipated spy action drama is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, in a clash with the pan-India film Coolie.

