Priyanka Chopra rings in 43rd birthday with 'greatest gifts' husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie: PICS

Priyanka Chopra has turned a year older today, July 18, 2025. The global icon, who was recently seen in the American action comedy Heads of State, celebrated her birthday eve with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. The actress rang in her 43rd birthday in blue waters and dropped unseen glimpses from their vacation.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday eve with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Last night, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from a vacation. The first picture shows PeeCee posing for a selfie with her husband, Nick Jonas. She looks oh-so-hot in a yellow bikini. Nick is holding her from behind with love. Both of them are sporting black sunglasses. In a clip, the actress jumps into Nick's arms for a kiss.

We also see a picture of Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun on the beach. She opted for a black bikini in this one. The actress is holding a drink in her hand. There are also glimpses of Priyanka reading a book, watching a sunset, having a dessert bowl, and relaxing with her daughter, Malti Marie. In one of the pictures, the 43-year-old actress is holding her munchkin, Malti, in her arms.

Priyanka can also be seen enjoying a jet ski ride with Nick and Malti in blue waters. The Heads of State star penned a lengthy note on the occasion. In her note, she called Nick Jonas and Malti Marie "greatest gift".

"As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!" her caption reads.

Priyanka Chopra's personal life and work front

Born on July 18, 1982, Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas. They exchanged marital vows in 2018. Priyanka and Nick are parents to a daughter, Malti Marie, who was born via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will now make a comeback in Indian cinema. The actress is working on SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled movie, SSMB29. She is also gearing up for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4.

