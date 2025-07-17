Bryan Braman, 38, passes away after cancer battle: A look at former NFL star’s life and legacy

Bryan Braman, former NFL linebacker and fan-favorite special teams warrior, has passed away at 38 following a months-long fight with a rare and aggressive cancer. Known for his wild energy, long hair, and locker room intensity, Braman carved out a seven-year NFL career the hard way and helped the Philadelphia Eagles hoist their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII. He is survived by two daughters, aged 11 and 8.

From undrafted to unforgettable

Braman entered the league undrafted in 2011, signing with the Houston Texans, where he quickly built a reputation as a fearless, chaos-bringing special teamer. By 2012, he had blocked punts, scored a touchdown, and earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod.

In 2014, he joined the Eagles. Though his numbers weren’t flashy—56 total tackles, 1.5 sacks—his presence was loud. Teammates, such as Chris Long, described him as electric and unpredictable. In December 2017, Braman re-signed with Philadelphia ahead of the playoffs.

He blocked a crucial punt in the divisional round against Atlanta and later made a tackle in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Patriots, the final game of his NFL career.

A relentless fight and community uplift

Diagnosed in February, Braman underwent multiple surgeries and received CAR-T cell therapy in Seattle. While early signs were encouraging, organizer William Jones had later explained that the cancer began “fighting back,” according to the Daily Mail.

Per updates on Braman’s GoFundMe page, his immune system struggled to recover between treatments. The football community rallied behind him. His fundraiser collected nearly 90,000 dollars—including a 10,000-dollar donation from former Texans teammate J.J. Watt.

“Gone far too soon,” Watt wrote on social media. “Rest in peace, brother.” The former linebacker’s legacy could not be measured in just tackles or blocked kicks. He brought fire to every game, left everything on the field, and, even in his final months, inspired those around him with his fight.

