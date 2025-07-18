Saiyaara Box Office Trends Day 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer enters the game with an EXCELLENT start

Saiyaara hit the screens today, July 18, 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri of Aashiqui 2 fame, the new release stars debutantes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Based on advance bookings and trends, Saiyaara has entered the box office game with an excellent start. Here's what the first day of the film looks like.

Saiyaara looks to open at Rs 20 crore

As per the trends, Saiyaara has made an excellent entry at the box office. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is expected to start its journey at around Rs 20 crore today. The film can cross this figure depending on the spot bookings and walk-in audience.

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the intense musical romantic drama generated immense buzz on social media around its release. It is also backed with huge hype around its connection to the Aashiqui franchise.

Saiyaara sells 1.95 lakh tickets in final advance bookings

Saiyaara witnessed an outstanding pre-sales ahead of its big day at the box office. Mohit Suri's directorial sold 1.95 tickets in the top three national chains— PVR Inox, and Cinepolis in final advance bookings for the opening day alone.

Saiyaara surpassed the pre-sales of movies like Sikandar, Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par. It scored the second biggest advance booking of 2025 after Chhaava which stands on top with its 2,23,000 tickets in final pre-sales.

Aditya Chopra's production will take away the screens of holdover release, Maalik at the box office. Going by its buzz, hype, and pre-sales of Saiyaara, a big blockbuster is definitely on the cards.

Are you planning to watch Saiyaara?

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara plays in cinemas from today, July 18. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

