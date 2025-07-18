Lee Naeun to return with major role in The Defects: Everything to know about Won Jin Ah starrer and APRIL disbandment

Lee Naeun is officially returning to television with her first major role. On July 18, Namoo Actors confirmed that the idol-turned-actress has been cast in ENA’s new action thriller The Defects. The drama is set to premiere on July 21, 2025. This marks her first major public appearance in several years following a long hiatus.

Lee Naeun returns amid past APRIL controversy

Lee Naeun’s return has taken many by surprise. In 2020, she became embroiled in a high-profile controversy. Former APRIL member Lee Hyunjoo alleged she had been b*llied during her time in the group. A post made by someone claiming to be Hyunjoo’s younger brother went viral. He accused fellow members, including Naeun, of contributing to the singer’s departure.

Additional anonymous posts surfaced online, intensifying the accusations. At the time, APRIL’s agency DSP Media denied all claims. Naeun herself issued a personal statement through the official fan café, strongly refuting the allegations. Despite maintaining her innocence, the backlash led to Naeun suspending all activities. In 2022, APRIL officially disbanded.

Lee Naeun’s role in The Defects

The Defects follows a group of children who narrowly survive death after being betrayed by their adoptive families. Thrown into a world of abandonment and violence, these children form a close-knit group. They fight for survival while seeking revenge against the adults who failed them.

Lee Naeun plays Somi, one of the abandoned children. She, despite her tragic past, exudes strength and positivity. Somi draws hope from her bond with Ahyeon, the group’s leader, portrayed by actress Won Jin Ah. The role marks a shift for Naeun, who is known for lighter, youth-centered roles, making this project her most emotionally intense yet.

Naeun’s casting receives mixed reactions from the public

News of Naeun’s casting has quickly spread online, with many viewers expressing shock at her return. Although she made brief appearances in Crash and Flex X Cop in 2024, they were limited to guest roles. This time, however, she takes on a supporting role with significantly more screen time. It prompted netizens to take greater notice of her return.

Some fans are cautiously optimistic about her comeback. However, others remain skeptical due to the unresolved nature of the past controversy. Whether this marks a fresh start or sparks further debate remains to be seen.

