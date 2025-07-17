How a single Instagram message created one of tennis’ power couples: Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina’s dreamy love story

When Gael Monfils messaged Elina Svitolina on Instagram, he wasn’t just reaching out to a fellow tennis pro—he was unwittingly texting his future wife. The Frenchman and the Ukrainian star had been orbiting each other for years on tour. But it wasn’t until late 2018, after Svitolina’s WTA Finals win, that things clicked.

What started as casual drinks in Paris turned into marriage, a daughter, and one of the sport’s most visible partnerships. Their off-court relationship has only strengthened their careers and captured fans’ attention worldwide.

From the Gram to the grand slam: It starts with a DM

The two had played the same events for years, but barely spoke. “I had known Gael for quite some time, as we constantly participated in the same tournaments,” Svitolina stated, per People. She also mentioned that, at the time, she was in a long-term relationship.

Their lack of communication came to an end after she posted a photo celebrating her Singapore victory with friends in Paris. Monfils saw it, messaged her, and invited her out. “I posted a photo on Instagram, and Gael wrote to me. We met and could no longer part,” she said in a 2019 interview, per People. From there, things moved quickly.

Wedding bells and baby Skaï: A new perspective

In April 2021, Monfils proposed in the snow-capped mountains. Three months later, they tied the knot in custom Off-White outfits designed by Virgil Abloh’s team. Svitolina wore a beautiful cream and white pantsuit with a sheer purple skirt. Monfils matched her in style with a lavender suit and floral pocket square.

Their daughter Skaï was born in October 2022. Monfils called the night of her birth “the most amazing night of [his] life.” Since then, both stars have talked openly about how becoming parents changed everything. “My dream is to have an unbelievable family,” Monfils told the press in January 2025. “Tennis is cool, but my dream is out there.”

Not long after their daughter’s birth, Svitolina returned to tennis in 2023 and stormed her way back into the top tier, reaching the Wimbledon semis and winning in Rouen. Meanwhile, her husband Monfils made history in Auckland this year, becoming the oldest ATP title-winner in nearly 50 years.

