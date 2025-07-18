Bollywood Newswrap, July 17: From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's no photos appeal to Saiyaara's massive advance sales

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s no-photos appeal to Saiyaara’s massive advance sales, here’s a quick recap of all the major highlights of the day.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh spills the beans on rift rumours in family

Kussh Sinha, who just turned director, opened up on the rift rumors in his family over Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. He said that he was present at the wedding. Talking about Luv Sinha's absence from the wedding, Kussh Sinha shared that everyone is allowed to have their "individual stance".

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani appeals for No Photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appealed for privacy as the newly turned parents will head to their home tomorrow with their baby girl, after departing from the Hospital.

His text story reads, “We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support, Love, Kiara & Sidharth.”

Ali Fazal put forth his thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal weighed in on the 8-hour work shift demand by Deepika Padukone. He said that it cannot be a template to put out. Many movies require a specific kind of work. It's the genre and budget that decide how much one actor will have to shoot for the film.

He mentioned that everyone involved in the film should discuss it internally and make a mutual decision.

Saiyaara records the second-biggest pre-sales of 2025

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara broke all the records of debutant films since 2000. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer sold over 1.90 lakh to 2 lakh tickets in the top national chains for the opening day alone.

It turned out to be the second-best pre-sales of 2025. Saiyaara is targeting an opening of over Rs 20 crore.

