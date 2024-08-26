'We're seven': When BTS members gave a call to SUGA while accepting award on stage as he was recovering from surgery

BTS, the popular K-pop band, is known for their members' special bond and the love they share for each other. However, SUGA had to remain away from group schedules during one of the times due to his shoulder surgery. However, the artist’s bandmates did not forget about him and always included him during the activities.

When the group was invited to the MNET Asian Music Awards, and they won under the category Album of the Year category, the entire group went up on the stage to accept it. However, one member was missing from the lineup, and it was SUGA. Due to his shoulder surgery, the K-pop idol remained home and focused on his recovery. Nevertheless, during the acceptance speech, one of the members, Jimin, called SUGA on the phone.

During the call, the member expressed how grateful he was to his fans for always being beside them. Hearing his voice made the other members tear up as they missed SUGA during the group schedules. Moreover, even while performing in various venues, the members made sure to keep space for their beloved brother and friend. These various instances show how close they are to one another; they are truly ‘seven’ wherever they go.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band comprising seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.