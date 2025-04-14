BTS' Jin announces 2nd album Echo, 6 months after Happy; everything we know about hide-and-seek event for release date

BTS member Jin has confirmed the release of his second solo album, 6 months after Happy which marked his return from the military. On April 15, 0 am KST (April 14, 8:30 pm IST), it was revealed that Jin's new individual record will be called Echo.

A notice was shared by BTS' management label confirming the album name and release plans for May. However, the exact date of the album drop has been hidden from fans. The oldest member of the team has asked the BTS ARMY to engage in a fun hide-and-seek game to figure out the release date of Echo. Check out the full notice below.

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo.

Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound.

Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you.

We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo.

Thank you.

Pre-Order Date: From 11 am, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 (KST)

Release Date: 1 pm, ??day, May ??, 2025 (KST)"

A teaser image for Echo was shared with the words, PLAY IT LOUD, BORN TO BE WILD, and ROCK YOUR HEART OUT spread across the back.

A second notice revealed the plan to announce the album date with screenings across Seoul, South Korea. Know when and where it can be watched.

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Want to know when Jin’s second solo album “Echo” will be dropped?

The big reveal is coming at 6 am this morning through a video at the COEX K-POP SQUARE in Seoul!

We look forward to your enthusiastic love and support.

[Where]

K-POP SQUARE MEDIA

COEX Artium Outer Wall, 513 Yeongdong-daero, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

(Near Exit 6 of Samseong Station, Subway Line 2)

[When]

From 6 am, Tuesday, April 15 to Saturday, April 19, 2025"

It is likely that this Jin release will mark the last solo project for the septet ahead of their highly anticipated reunion in June. A group album and rumored tour are slated for their post-military promotions.

