When is Jin releasing his second solo album Echo and its title music video? BTS member confirms schedule

BTS member Jin is set to make his solo comeback soon with a new album titled Echo, slated to release next month. Fans can't contain their excitement ever since the news has been dropped by the K-pop artist's management label BIGHIT MUSIC. On April 16, at midnight KST, they unveiled the promotional schedule of Echo, including release dates of the album, its track list, MV teaser, concept photos and more.

Echo is the second solo album of Jin, following Happy, which was released half a year ago. He previously unveiled a pre-release track from the album, titled I'll Be There on October 25, 2024. As per the promotional schedule chart of Echo, released by BIGHIT MUSIC, the BTS member will unveil the track list of the album starting today (April 16) at 11 AM EST, followed by new concept photos on April 21, 22, and 23 at the same time. A highlight medley of the songs of Echo will be dropped on May 11, offering a sneak peak into what tha album has in store for us.

After that, the poster of the lead track's music video will be unveiled on May 12, with its teaser dropping the following day. The main track D-1 poster will be released on May 14 and its official music video will be dropped on May 16 at 12 AM EST. The date and time will coincide with the release of Echo album. Regarding the album's aims, the label mentioned, "Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity," as reported by Billboard.

They also mentioned about the type of vocals that will be heard in the album. "Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles,” the statement read. They further stated, “It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.” Besides working on new music, BTS' Jin is currently appearing on a fun Netflix show– Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

