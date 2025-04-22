BTS’ Jin channels retro rockstar vibes in first concept photos for mini-album Echo; fans say, 'visuals are insane'

The wait is finally starting to feel real for ARMYs worldwide, as BTS’ Jin has officially launched the visual rollout for his upcoming solo comeback. On April 22, the beloved vocalist stunned fans by unveiling the first batch of concept photos for his upcoming mini-album Echo, showcasing a nostalgic and effortlessly cool vibe that immediately sent social media into a frenzy.

In the newly released images, Jin is seen sporting a white T-shirt, classic denim jeans, and a matching denim jacket, an ensemble that instantly evokes the charm of retro rock legends. Jin brings a fresh spin to the throwback aesthetic, blending soft, clean visuals with a rugged rockstar flair. Fans have been quick to praise not only the concept but also Jin’s ever-flawless visuals, with many declaring that his “face card never declines.” The photos, marked by a dreamy yet rebellious edge, perfectly tease the duality fans have come to adore.

The release of these concept photos is the latest in a carefully timed promotional schedule that’s had fans buzzing with anticipation. Back on April 15, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed Jin’s comeback date, announcing that Echo will be officially released on May 16 at 1 p.m. KST. On April 16, the agency dropped a detailed promotional timeline, outlining various teasers, concept photo sets, and video content leading up to the release. Just a day later, on April 17, Jin revealed the official track list for Echo and surprised fans with a featured collaboration. The upcoming release will include a song with popular soloist Choi Ye Na.

Adding to the anticipation, Jin delighted fans with a playful teaser video on April 20. The clip showcased his fun-loving personality and offered a brief, whimsical glimpse into the mood of the upcoming release, without giving away too much. The teaser struck a perfect balance between mystery and charm, keeping fans hooked and eager for more.

From stunning visuals and stylish throwback concepts to unexpected collaborations, Jin’s Echo is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about comebacks of the year. As the countdown to May 16 continues, fans are keeping a close eye on every new update.

