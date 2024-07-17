The boy group member brand reputation rankings for July 2024 have been revealed. BTS’ Jin takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Super Junior's Kyuhyun take the second and third spots, respectively.

BTS' Jin grabs the top spot in the boy band brand reputation ranking for July 2024

On July 17, 2024, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BTS’ Jin grabbed the top spot with a total of 3,292,366 points. The K-pop star has maintained his position since last month, when he also grabbed the first position. Following his military discharge, the idol has been the talk of the town. The artist is in talks to release a solo album soon and participate in many other upcoming variety shows.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes the second spot with a total of 2,456,503 points. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he also released his debut solo album, Entity, in 2024. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun secured third place with a total of 2,081,232 points.

The fourth place on the list is taken by RIIZE’s Wonbin with a total of 2,035,151 points, and BTS’ Jimin rounds off the list at 5th place with 1,861,564 points.

By collecting big data on 730 boy group members from June 20 to July 20, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of boy member brand reputation rankings for July 2024

1. BTS's Jin

2. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

3. Super Junior's Kyuhyun

4. RIIZE's Wonbin

5. BTS's Jimin

6. SHINee's Onew

7. Wanna One's Kang Daniel

8. BTS's JungKook

9. NCT's DOYOUNG

10. Super Junior's Heechul

11. SHINee's Key

12. BTS's V

13. SHINee's Taemin

14. SHINee's Minho

15. THE BOYZ's Younghoon

16. EXO's Baekhyun

17. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

18. Wanna One's Kim Jaehwan

19. THE BOYZ's Juyeon

20. SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo

21. RIIZE's Sungchan

22. ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

23. BTS's RM

24. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

25. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

26. BTS's Suga

27. SEVENTEEN's Jun

28. HIGHLIGHT's Yoon Doojoon

29. RIIZE's Shotaro

30. NCT's Mark

