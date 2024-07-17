BTS’ Jin grabs top spot on July boy group member brand reputation rankings; ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Super Junior's Kyuhyun follow
BTS’ Jin has topped the boy member brand reputation ranking for the month of July followed by Cha Eun Woo and Super Junior's Kyuhyun.
BTS' Jin grabs the top spot in the boy band brand reputation ranking for July 2024
Top 30 of boy member brand reputation rankings for July 2024
The boy group member brand reputation rankings for July 2024 have been revealed. BTS’ Jin takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Super Junior's Kyuhyun take the second and third spots, respectively.
On July 17, 2024, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BTS’ Jin grabbed the top spot with a total of 3,292,366 points. The K-pop star has maintained his position since last month, when he also grabbed the first position. Following his military discharge, the idol has been the talk of the town. The artist is in talks to release a solo album soon and participate in many other upcoming variety shows.
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes the second spot with a total of 2,456,503 points. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he also released his debut solo album, Entity, in 2024. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun secured third place with a total of 2,081,232 points.
The fourth place on the list is taken by RIIZE’s Wonbin with a total of 2,035,151 points, and BTS’ Jimin rounds off the list at 5th place with 1,861,564 points.
By collecting big data on 730 boy group members from June 20 to July 20, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
1. BTS's Jin
2. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
3. Super Junior's Kyuhyun
4. RIIZE's Wonbin
5. BTS's Jimin
6. SHINee's Onew
7. Wanna One's Kang Daniel
8. BTS's JungKook
9. NCT's DOYOUNG
10. Super Junior's Heechul
11. SHINee's Key
12. BTS's V
13. SHINee's Taemin
14. SHINee's Minho
15. THE BOYZ's Younghoon
16. EXO's Baekhyun
17. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan
18. Wanna One's Kim Jaehwan
19. THE BOYZ's Juyeon
20. SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo
21. RIIZE's Sungchan
22. ENHYPEN's Sunghoon
23. BTS's RM
24. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
25. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi
26. BTS's Suga
27. SEVENTEEN's Jun
28. HIGHLIGHT's Yoon Doojoon
29. RIIZE's Shotaro
30. NCT's Mark
