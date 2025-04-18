BTS' Jin’s solo tour code name ‘Big Tuna’ leaves ARMY in fits of laughter: ‘It’s genius and so specific’

BTS has a long tradition of leaving breadcrumbs and inside jokes for ARMYS to discover. Sometimes fans crack the mystery wide open, sometimes it slips past — but when they do catch on, it's like unlocking a Pandora's box of surprises. And this time, the mystery involved Jin's highly anticipated solo tour.

Before the official announcement of the Run Seokjin EP Tour, eagle-eyed ARMY detectives picked up on a curious detail. According to netizens and an ARMY insider from the events industry, organizers had been using a secret codename for BTS' Jin's 9-city tour behind the scenes: "Big Tuna."

The quirky alias was meant to prevent any early leaks about Jin's 2025 tour plans—clever, amusing, and very BTS style. But as expected, it didn't take long for ARMY to connect the dots, and once the secret surfaced, reactions flooded the internet.

Fans had a field day. One ARMY declared, "Big Tuna is absolutely crazy." Another blinked in disbelief, asking, "Big what?" Someone playfully joked, "Why are they so obvious? What would JK's codename be — Googly Eyed Bunny?"

Another fan pointed out, "They probably chose this codename to prevent leaks, but any ARMY could have easily figured it out." Some thought it was so bizarre, it was actually genius. "It's so obvious, it's vague. No one would have guessed it until now," one fan mused.

Many ARMYs couldn't stop laughing once they heard the name. Others admired how perfectly ridiculous and fitting it was for Jin's playful, unpredictable personality. The mix of confusion, amusement, and appreciation summed up what makes BTS and their fandom so entertainingly in sync.

BTS' Jin's solo tour was officially confirmed by BigHit Entertainment on Weverse and is scheduled to take place from June to August 2025

June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea — Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 17-18: Chiba, Japan — Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

July 17-18: Osaka, Japan — Kyocera Dome

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

August 5-6: London, United Kingdom — The O2

August 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

The tour will kick off in Goyang, followed by shows in Japan's Chiba and Osaka. From there, Jin heads to the United States for performances in Dallas, Tampa, and Newark, before closing out the tour in London and Amsterdam.

With or without the codenames, ARMY is ready for this — and if 'Big Tuna' is any indication, BTS and their team are still having fun with how they surprise the world.

