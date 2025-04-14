BTS' Jin confirmed to make SOLO comeback in May; agency to release more details soon

BTS’ Jin is officially set to make his long-awaited return to the music world with a brand-new solo album, slated for release this May. The news has stirred immense excitement and anticipation within the global ARMY fandom, as fans eagerly look forward to his musical comeback after months of waiting.

On April 14, the Korean news outlet Newsen revealed that Jin is putting the finishing touches on a solo album, with plans to release it sometime in May. In response to the report, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS, confirmed the update, stating, "Jin is preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in May. We plan on releasing details regarding the comeback at a later date," as quoted by Soompi.

This comeback will mark Jin’s first return to music since his solo debut album Happy, which was released on November 15, 2024. Happy was an overwhelming success, debuting at an impressive No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's touching lyrics, emotionally rich sound, and Jin's introspective, soothing vocals won praise from both critics and fans.

The title track, Happy, was particularly well-received for its heartfelt message and calming vibe, showcasing Jin's ability to convey raw emotion through music. His solo debut marked a major milestone in his career, allowing fans to see a different, more personal side of the artist.

Currently, he is starring on the popular variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, where his lighthearted, charming presence has been widely appreciated. His appearance on the show has allowed fans to witness more of his everyday personality and off-stage warmth, further deepening the connection between Jin and his fanbase.

Despite his focus on variety programming, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his next musical project. While BIGHIT MUSIC has yet to reveal many details about the upcoming album, there is already widespread speculation and excitement regarding its content. Fans are wondering whether Jin will stick to the emotional ballads and soft, reflective sound or if he will experiment with new musical styles.

As the May release date approaches, fans are speculating about the album’s potential collaborations, tracklist, and concept. The excitement has been palpable on social media platforms, with ARMY members eagerly discussing what direction Jin might take. Some are hoping for a deeper exploration of his personal experiences, while others are predicting that he might surprise fans with an unexpected sound or style.

