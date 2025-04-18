BTS' Jin announces first-ever 9-city solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR from June to August; check out dates, locations, tickets and more

BTS' Jin is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour, the announcement of which was made by his label, BIGHIT MUSIC, on April 17 at midnight KST. Titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the 18-night concert's schedule was released along with a poster featuring Jin as a rockstar, sporting an all-black ensemble, including a cool leather jacket. It also includes the stops for his tour, which will follow the release of his second solo album, Echo.

Advertisement

The tour will span nine cities worldwide, with two performances scheduled in each city. It will be starting with two domestic country shows in Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, South Korea, on June 28 and 29. The news created greater buzz as it came just two days after the BTS member's Echo album release date was announced. In the poster we see him amid musical instruments like drums and synthesizers, showcasing the artist side of his and generating curiosity regarding the nature of the concerts.

After completing his schedule in South Korea, he will head to North America, Japan and Europe. The overseas leg of the tour will kick off on July 5-6 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, Chiba. Jin will then hold two more concerts in Japan at Osaka on July 12 and 13. The tour will then move to North America and include stops in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark throughout the rest of July.

Advertisement

The tour will conclude with four Europe shows, two each planned in London (August 5-6) and Amsterdam (August 9-10).

The tour will feature two concert days in each city, offering BTS ARMY an alternate date to enjoy Jin's music if they are unable to attend one. It will also allow more fans to see the K-pop star live. The ticketing details of the shows will be available on BTS' Weverse account soon. The tour is commencing a month and 12 days after his album Echo drops on May 16.

The music video for the lead track of the album will also be released on the same day and at the same time (12 AM EST). Echo is the second solo album of Jin, following Happy, which was released half a year ago.

Are you excited to for Jin's solo world tour? Jin is set to entertain BTS ARMY by holding his first-ever solo concerts across four nations– South Korea, Japan, North America and Europe. Let us know if you are looking forward to his acts. I'm so excited I will definitely attend I want an OT7 tour first I am not bothered

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin reveals full tracklist for second solo album Echo, featuring Choi Ye Na collab; check out song list