BTS' Jin goes desi by eating curry-rice Indian style with his hands on Kian's Bizarre BnB; ARMY says, 'Give him Aadhaar card'

Right now, Desi BTS ARMY is living their best life — and trust me, the reason is worth it! Our Worldwide Handsome, Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, unknowingly did something so wholesome, it’s got ARMYs grinning ear to ear.

It all went down on the latest episode of Kian’s Bizarre BnB, which dropped on April 15, 2025. In one particular moment, eagle-eyed ARMYs spotted Jin doing the most desi thing ever — digging into a plate of curry and rice with his bare hands. Yup, you read that right! No chopsticks, no spoon… just pure hands-on goodness, and fans are losing it.

The host of the show, Kian, casually told Jin and the guests that the best way to enjoy curry and rice is to ditch the cutlery and go full desi with your hands. While others hesitated and threw questions around, Jin? Oh, he understood the assignment in seconds! The man literally rolled up his sleeves and dove right in like a true desi foodie. And of course, the internet did what it does best — made it viral.

Why wouldn’t it? Desi BTS ARMY has been manifesting something like this for years, and now it’s finally happened. The reactions online are pure gold.

One fan tweeted, "As an Indian, I’m dying watching Jin trying to figure out how to eat with his hands!” Another was left speechless (and laughing uncontrollably) when Kian suggested going utensil-free for an authentic Indian meal, and Jin just rolled with it like a champ. One ARMY hilariously claimed, “That man is never touching chopsticks, forks, or spoons again!” “Kian84 even mentions INDIA while eating with bare hands and even sleeping on those railway beds,” another comments.

Another comment suggests that someone should give Jin the Indian document Aadhaar card because he is half Desi now.

Fun fact — Kian’s past trip to India seems to have sparked this idea, and we’re so here for it! The Indian ARMY can feel that influence shining through the episode.

This isn’t the first time BTS has shown love for Indian flavors. Remember when Jungkook confessed on Weverse about his obsession with chicken makhani and naan?

Now, with Jin’s desi-approved curry moment, Desi ARMY is just waiting for that world tour announcement — with India proudly on the list. Manifesting mode: ON.

Speaking about future projects, BTS’ Jin’s not just dazzling on Kian’s Bizarre BnB — he’s gearing up for his second solo album, Echo, dropping May 16. This follows his debut album, Happy, released on November 2024.

