Jungkook and IU named world’s most favorite K-pop male, female stars in new survey, only one BTS member missed top 7

BTS member Jungkook is no stranger to fame, but time and again, he has proven just how wide it runs! In a new survey conducted by Arirang TV and reported by Munhwa Ilbo, the fans of K-pop around the world were questioned about the most popular celebrities. Among them, BTS and BLACKPINK members have clearly come out on top. Singer-turned-actress IU made a strong case for herself, leading the female list with a landslide.

According to the President of Arirang TV, Kim Tae Jung, a joint survey was conducted between June 23 and July 7, which targeted audiences from around the world and received responses from hundreds, and announced its results on July 8. It has been reported that a total of 94 countries participated in the survey, highlighting the widespread reach of K-pop in 2025. As such, it was revealed that BTS member Jungkook was the most popular choice, being picked as the favorite by many in the male section. The female section was a different game altogether as IU won it very clearly, surpassing even the former’s popularity.

Top 7 popular male K-pop idols according to the survey include:

BTS’ Jungkook: 12.7% votes BTS’ Jimin: 11.1% votes BTS’ RM: 6.9% votes BTS’ V: 6.5% votes BTS’ J-Hope: 6.0% votes SHINee’s Taemin: 4.9% votes BTS’ Jin: 3.7% votes

Top 6 most loved female K-pop stars according to the survey:

IU: 17.0% votes BLACKPINK’s Rosé: 11.3% votes BLACKPINK’s Jennie: 10.6% votes (tie) BLACKPINK’s Lisa: 10.6% votes (tie) aespa's Karina: 5.5% votes BLACKPINK’s Jisoo: 5.1% votes

The only BTS member missing the top 7 list was SUGA, and he was replaced by the maknae of the boy group SHINee, Taemin. However, this ranking further underscores the popularity of BTS and BLACKPINK in the world, while also emphasizing how IU’s dual career as a K-pop star and K-drama actor has made her conquer the Hallyu realm.

