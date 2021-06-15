  1. Home
BTS' Jungkook shows off his solid friendship with GOT7's Yugyeom & BamBam as fans get a glimpse of his tattoos

Fans get a glimpse of Jungkook's tattoo-covered arm at Muster Sowoozo and they are in awe! Read on to find out.
Jungkook posing at the Butter press conference. Jungkook posing at the Butter press conference (Pic credit - News1)
BTS recently concluded their Muster Sowoozo aka anniversary special two-day concert and fans loved every bit of it! From spectacular live performances, BTS' heartfelt words for ARMY, meme-worthy content and some incredibly unique fashion, this Muster was certainly a treat for fans! However, what got everyone talking was Jungkook unabashedly showing off his tattoo-covered arm.

ARMY are aware of Jungkook's intense love for tattoos and how he has filled the entire length of his arm with the most unique and creative tattoos designs. Jungkook has tattooed ARMY (BTS' fandom name) on his knuckles, 0613 aka BTS' debut date and a beautiful design of the Tiger Flower which also happens to be his birth flower. However, Jungkook rocked some short-sleeved hip shirts at Muster and fans were got a bird's eye view of his tattoos and were surprised to know the tattoo similarity he shares with his best friends and fellow 97 liners GOT7's BamBam and Yugyeom. Their first matching tattoo is an ox to represent them being born in the 'Year of the Ox' with '97' in Roman numerals, again to symbolize their birth year. They have both sported this tattoo for some time now. BamBam has only 'XCVII' tattooed on his arm.

Jungkook and Yugyeom’s second matching tattoo is that of the word 'truth'. Yugyeom and his fellow GOT7 bandmate Mark share the same tattoo as well. It is no secret that Yugyeom and Jungkook are best friends and as the adage goes 'Those who ink together, stay together'.

You can check out Jungkook's tattoos below:

