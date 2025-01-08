BTS' Jungkook unfollows all accounts from pet dog Bam's Instagram; fans guess new release coming soon

BTS’ Jungkook, although currently enlisted in the military has managed to stay in the headlines non-stop. Recently, the K-pop star has unfollowed every account from his ped dog’s social media page, raising eyebrows. Fans are speculating if the drastic step has some hidden meaning behind it.

On January 8, 2024, fans of K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS uncovered that he has unfollowed every account from his pet dog’s Instagram page, bowwow_bam. Moreover, he also deleted the account on Instagram’s affiliated platform, Threads. This has led to speculations among fans and they think that he might be releasing new content. It has become a tradition among artists to wipe their social media accounts clean of pictures and followings ahead of any major release. Could Jungkook be following a similar path?

Previously, the artist opened a new channel on YouTube with the name Bam's dad. The channel is named after the K-pop star's Doberman pet dog Bam. It is possible that the artist will be releasing videos featuring his pet, and fans are excited about the content that will be uploaded to the channel.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Low Life sneak peek: Ryu Seung Ryong embarks on intense high-stakes treasure hunt for upcoming K-drama; watch